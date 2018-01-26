In association with
Co-Sponsor
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

Australian Open 2018: Timea Babos and Kristina Mladenovic crowned women's doubles champions

Sports AFP Jan 26, 2018 15:24:05 IST

Melbourne: Fifth seeds Timea Babos and Kristina Mladenovic took out the Australian Open women's doubles title on Friday to be crowned Grand Slam champions for the first time.

Hungary's Timea Babos, left, and partner France's Kristina Mladenovic kiss their trophy after they defeated Russia's Ekaterina Makarova and Elena Vesnina in the women's doubles final at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, Jan. 26, 2018. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)

Timea Babos and partner Kristina Mladenovic kiss their Australian Open trophy after winning the women's doubles final. AP

The Hungarian-French pairing battled past second-seeded Russians Ekaterina Makarova and Elena Vesnina 6-4, 6-3 on Rod Laver Arena.

"It's an incredible feeling, I was in tears," said an emotional Babos. "It's amazing to play with you," she added of Mladenovic.

It was their first Slam title after going close at Wimbledon in 2014, where they made the final but lost.

Overall, they own three other doubles titles as a team, all won in 2015 — at Dubai, Marrakech and Rome.


Published Date: Jan 26, 2018 15:24 PM | Updated Date: Jan 26, 2018 15:24 PM

Also See






Watch: A brief history of India's Republic Day parade



Top Stories




Cricket Scores