Australian Open 2018: Roger Federer's 20th Grand Slam title leaves Twitter teary-eyed and awestruck

Roger Federer fought off a fierce challenge from Croatia’s Marin Cilic to claim a record-equalling sixth Australian Open title with 6-2, 6-7(5), 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 victory on Sunday.

It was an emotional moment — not only at the Rod Laver Arena, where the Swiss ace struggled to hold back tears, but also on social media where Chris Evert and Eugenie Bouchard's tweets summed up perfectly how everyone was feeling.

My brain cannot comprehend this — Genie Bouchard (@geniebouchard) January 28, 2018

He was so close to making it through the speech without crying! I’m crying now too 😭😭😭 — Genie Bouchard (@geniebouchard) January 28, 2018

Nobody makes me cry like Roger Federer...no one... there is no one like him... — Chris Evert (@ChrissieEvert) January 28, 2018

Twitter was soon flooded with tennis players, past and present, wishing Federer on his 20th Grand Slam title.

Emerson. Djokovic. Federer. 6 x Australian Open crowns apiece. Astonishing then, incredible now. — Rod Laver (@rodlaver) January 28, 2018

Even cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar was left awestruck.

Federer himself took to the micro-blogging site to post a picture with the Australian Open trophy immediately after his victory.