Australian Open 2018: Roger Federer's 20th Grand Slam title leaves Twitter teary-eyed and awestruck

Sports FP Sports Jan 28, 2018 18:39:36 IST

Roger Federer fought off a fierce challenge from Croatia’s Marin Cilic to claim a record-equalling sixth Australian Open title with 6-2, 6-7(5), 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 victory on Sunday.

It was an emotional moment — not only at the Rod Laver Arena, where the Swiss ace struggled to hold back tears, but also on social media where Chris Evert and Eugenie Bouchard's tweets summed up perfectly how everyone was feeling.

Twitter was soon flooded with tennis players, past and present, wishing Federer on his 20th Grand Slam title.

Even cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar was left awestruck.

Federer himself took to the micro-blogging site to post a picture with the Australian Open trophy immediately after his victory.


Published Date: Jan 28, 2018 18:35 PM | Updated Date: Jan 28, 2018 18:39 PM

