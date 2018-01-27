In association with
Australian Open 2018: Oliver Marach-Mate Pavic beat Juan Sebastian Cabal-Robert Farah to win men's doubles title

Sports AP Jan 27, 2018 20:46:58 IST

Melbourne: Oliver Marach of Austria and Mate Pavic of Croatia captured the men's doubles title at the Australian Open.

Austria's Oliver Marach, left, and Croatia's Mate Pavic hold their trophy aloft after winning the men's doubles final against Colombia's Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, early Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018. (AP Photo/Andy Brownbill)

Marach and Pavic, the No 7 seeds, beat Colombians Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah in the final at Rod Laver Arena 6-4, 6-4.

Marach and Pavic were the hottest team coming into the Australian Open, winning season-opening events in Doha, Qatar, and Auckland, New Zealand. They've now won 15 straight matches dating back to last season.

The pair also made last year's Wimbledon final, losing to Lukasz Kubot and Marcelo Melo.

Cabal and Farah were bidding to become the first Colombian players to win a Grand Slam doubles title. They've been playing together since 2011 and were appearing in their 25th Grand Slam together.


