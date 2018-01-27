Australian Open 2018, men's final: When and where to watch Roger Federer vs Marin Cilic, coverage on TV and live streaming

Roger Federer will be trying to add to his record Grand Slam haul with a 20th title on Saunday, while Marin Cilic is bidding for his second.

Federer will be appearing in his seventh final at the Australian Open and he has a fairly decent record at this stage of the tournament — five trophies, one silver runner-up plate (when he lost to Rafael Nadal in 2009).

He's also coming into Sunday's match with a huge amount of confidence after ending his four and a half year Grand Slam title drought on the same court at Melbourne Park last year — a victory that set in motion his best season since 2009 with a record eighth title at Wimbledon and a No 2 ranking to finish the year.

Adding to his favorite status is the fact that Federer owns an 8-1 head-to-head record against the Croatian player and handily defeated him in last year's Wimbledon final, though Cilic was hobbled by blisters in that match.

Federer has looked extremely sharp in Melbourne this year, as well — he's yet to drop a set in six matches.

But he isn't looking past Cilic in the final, not by a long shot. He remembers his sole loss to Cilic all too well, a straight-sets defeat at the 2014 US Open. "He crushed me in that semi-final," Federer said. "He beat me badly."

Cilic went on to win the US title that year — his only Grand Slam trophy.

