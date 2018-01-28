Australian Open 2018: Mate Pavic-Gabriela Dabrowski pip Rohan Bopanna-Timea Babos to win mixed doubles title

Melbourne: Mate Pavic collected two Grand Slam titles within 24 hours after winning the Australian Open mixed doubles.

Pavic and Canada's Gabriela Dabrowski saved a championship point before combining to beat Rohan Bopanna of India and Timea Babos of Hungary 2-6, 6-4, 11-9 under a closed roof on Sunday at Rod Laver Arena.

Pavic teamed with Austrian Oliver Marach to win the men's doubles title on Saturday night, in the match that followed Caroline Wozniacki's win over Simona Halep in the women's singles final.

It was the second career major for Dabrowski, who became the first Canadian woman to win a Grand Slam title last year when she won the French Open mixed championship with Bopanna.

She and Pavic were combining for the first time in Australia, and they hadn't dropped a set on the way to the final.

Babos, who won the women's doubles title on Friday, and Bopanna were seemingly in control of the final, which was played indoors after organizers enforced the tournament's extreme heat policy as the temperature neared 40 Celsius.

But Pavic and Dabrowski recovered to level the match in the second set and then raced to a 6-3 lead in the deciding extended tiebreaker.