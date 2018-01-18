Budget 2018
Australian Open 2018: Leander Paes-Purav Raja win; Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan also advance in doubles

Sports FP Sports Jan 18, 2018 14:00:40 IST

Melbourne: Veteran Leander Paes and Purav Raja outplayed their opponents to progress to the men's doubles second round at the Australian Open and were joined by Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan with their respective partners.

Paes and Raja dispatched the pair of Nikoloz Basilashvili and Andreas Haider-Maurer 6-2, 6-3 in their opening round.

File photo of Leander Paes and Purav Raja. Maharashtra Open

They have a tough job at hand as now they are up against fifth seeds Jamie Murray and Bruno Soares, one of the most consistent teams in the previous season.

Murray and Soares had beaten the American pair of Donald Young and Fraces Tiafoe in the opening round on Wednesday.

Left-handed Divij, who had a great 2017 season, and American Rajeev Ram, seeded 16th, edged out Marius Copil of Romania and Serbia's Viktor Troicki 7-6(5), 6-4 in their opening round.

They will now fight it out with Fabio Fognini and Marcel Granollers.

Meanwhile, 10th seeds Rohan Bopanna and Edouard Roger-Vasselin fought off a late charge from Ryan Harrison and Vasek Pospisil to prevail 6-2, 7-6(5).

Bopanna saved a break chance in the sixth game of the second set to remain unbroken, forcing a tie-breaker.

Pospisil, who was broken in the sixth game of the opening set, served consecutive double faults in the tie-breaker to hand advantage to Bopanna and Roger-Vasselin.

With inputs from agencies


Published Date: Jan 18, 2018 14:00 PM | Updated Date: Jan 18, 2018 14:00 PM

