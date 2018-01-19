Budget 2018
Australian Open 2018: India's Divij Sharan and Rohan Bopanna advance in doubles with contrasting wins

Sports PTI Jan 19, 2018 16:47:07 IST

Melbourne: Divij Sharan equalled his best Grand Slam performance by reaching the men's doubles third round at the Australian Open, while Rohan Bopanna also entered the pre-quarterfinals with his partner on Friday.

Sharan and American Rajiv Ram faced stiff resistance from Fabio Fognini and Marcel Granollers before winning 4-6, 7-6 (7-4), 6-2 in the second round which lasted for two hours and eight minutes.

File image of Rohan Bopanna. Getty Images

The left-handed Sharan's serve came under pressure in the tight second set but he was excellent at the net, producing some quality volleys.

Last year Sharan had made the third round at the French Open with Purav Raja.

He had also reached the US Open third round in 2013.

Also making progress was the 10th seeded Indo-French team of Bopanna and Edouard Roger-Vasselin, who knocked out Portugal's Joao Sousa and Leonardo Mayer of Argentina 6-2, 7-6 (3).

They are now up against seventh seeds Mate Pavic of Croatia and Austria's Oliver Marach who edged out Artem Sitak and Wesley Koolhof 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-4.


