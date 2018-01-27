Australian Open 2018: From Serena Williams to Rod Laver, sport's icons praise Caroline Wozniacki for 1st Grand Slam title

A determined Caroline Wozniacki held firm to shake off a tenacious challenge from Simona Halep, edging a classic Australian Open final 7-6(2), 3-6, 6-4 to claim her first Grand Slam title on Saturday.

After a captivating tussle played out in stifling humidity at a floodlit Rod Laver Arena, the Dane hung tough in a see-saw final set to claim the thriller when Halep wavered on serve.

The result ensured Wozniacki swiped Halep’s world number one ranking, six years after losing it at the 2012 Australian Open.

Former and current players, coaches, pundits and fans took to Twitter after the epic match to congratulate the Dane.

Serena Williams said she is "so proud" of her long-time friend.

Williams, who has not played a competitive match since capturing the title at Melbourne Park exactly a year ago, was too on edge to watch.

Williams was pregnant when she won the Australian Open last January. She gave birth to a girl, Alexis Olympia, last September and married father Alexis Ohanian in November.

She is set to make her return next month at a Fed Cup tie when the United States play host to the Netherlands on an indoor hardcourt at Asheville, North Carolina.

I got too nervous to watch but woke up to @CaroWozniacki new number one and aussie open champ. So awesome. So happy. Are those tears? Yup they are. 😭 from a year ago to today I'm so proud my friend so proud. Literally can't even sleep now — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) January 27, 2018

Wozniacki also won praise from Rod Laver -- with the court on which she won named after the Australian legend.

Congratulations @CaroWozniacki - welcome to the Club. — Rod Laver (@rodlaver) January 27, 2018

Pam Shriver said on Twitter that it was "a breathtaking final" while Boris Becker stated that "both players deserve all the credit in the world".

That was a breathtaking final — Pam Shriver (@PHShriver) January 27, 2018

What a match !!! @CaroWozniacki v @Simona_Halep ...both players deserve all the credit in the world but it’s #Wozniacki time to shine ! #1 #Champion — Boris Becker (@TheBorisBecker) January 27, 2018

Here's a look at some of other tweets from the tennis fraternity as well as sporting celebrities

What a final of the @AustralianOpen thank you @Simona_Halep and @CaroWozniacki for this amazing fight. Congratulations to both of you #womentennisrocks — Conchita Martínez (@conchitamartinz) January 27, 2018

I think one of the best women's final I ever seen. Talking about incredible fighters on the court tonight. I am so sad one had to lose because they both were beyond AMAZING!!! @Simona_Halep @CaroWozniacki @AustralianOpen @EurosportFrance #AusOpen #Wozniacki #Halep pic.twitter.com/ErOfw5x0md — Marion bartoli (@bartoli_marion) January 27, 2018

I’m so incredibly proud to be a part of women’s tennis in this day and age. What a tournament for both @CaroWozniacki and @Simona_Halep 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 @WTA @AustralianOpen — Johanna Konta (@JoKonta91) January 27, 2018

Congratulations to both @CaroWozniacki and @Simona_Halep for gutsy performances tonight and welcome to the Major Winner Club,Caro:), and #1 again!!! https://t.co/LiGWkHNgzA — Martina Navratilova (@Martina) January 27, 2018

How good was that match?! Women’s tennis keeping everyone on the edge of their seat! Congratulations to both @CaroWozniacki and @Simona_Halep - Thank you for representing us in such a remarkable way on and off the court! What a tournament.💞🎾@AustralianOpen @WTA — Shelby Rogers (@Shelby_Rogers_) January 27, 2018