Australian Open 2018: From Serena Williams to Rod Laver, sport's icons praise Caroline Wozniacki for 1st Grand Slam title

Sports FP Sports Jan 27, 2018 19:58:39 IST

A determined Caroline Wozniacki held firm to shake off a tenacious challenge from Simona Halep, edging a classic Australian Open final 7-6(2), 3-6, 6-4 to claim her first Grand Slam title on Saturday.

Caroline Wozniacki holds her trophy aloft after winning the women's singles final at the Australian Open. AP

After a captivating tussle played out in stifling humidity at a floodlit Rod Laver Arena, the Dane hung tough in a see-saw final set to claim the thriller when Halep wavered on serve.

The result ensured Wozniacki swiped Halep’s world number one ranking, six years after losing it at the 2012 Australian Open.

Former and current players, coaches, pundits and fans took to Twitter after the epic match to congratulate the Dane.

Serena Williams said she is "so proud" of her long-time friend.

Williams, who has not played a competitive match since capturing the title at Melbourne Park exactly a year ago, was too on edge to watch.

Williams was pregnant when she won the Australian Open last January. She gave birth to a girl, Alexis Olympia, last September and married father Alexis Ohanian in November.

She is set to make her return next month at a Fed Cup tie when the United States play host to the Netherlands on an indoor hardcourt at Asheville, North Carolina.

Wozniacki also won praise from Rod Laver -- with the court on which she won named after the Australian legend.

Pam Shriver said on Twitter that it was "a breathtaking final" while Boris Becker stated that "both players deserve all the credit in the world".

Here's a look at some of other tweets from the tennis fraternity as well as sporting celebrities


