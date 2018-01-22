Australian Open 2018: Elina Svitolina says she's working hard to win first Grand Slam and claim World No 1 rank

Melbourne: Elina Svitolina says she is working her socks off to win a first Grand Slam title and become world number one after reaching the quarter-finals of the Australian Open.

The Ukrainian fourth seed is one of three players left in the draw — alongside Caroline Wozniacki and Karolina Pliskova — who could knock Simona Halep off the top of the rankings with a run to the final if other results go their way.

"Of course I see myself (getting to number one)," she said after breezing past qualifier Denisa Allertova in round four in just 57 minutes.

"But I all the time put in my head that I have to go on court and work my a** off to earn this place because there are no shortcuts."

The winner of five WTA titles last year, more than any other player, Svitolina opened 2018 by winning the title at Brisbane.

She is the form player left in the draw after extending her win streak to nine matches with a 6-3, 6-0 dismissal of Czech Allertova in the early hours of Monday after Sunday's schedule ran into the next day.

"Everyone is very hungry for it, doing their best," the 23-year-old said.

"So, you know, there is no other way. There is only going to the court and doing your thing, what you're doing the best, and just, you know, stay out there and be tough."