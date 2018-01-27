Australian Open 2018: Courageous Simona Halep has shown she has what it takes to win her first Grand Slam title

After battling for an hour and 40 minutes in a swinging semi-final, top seed Simona Halep finally stepped to the baseline at 5-3 to serve for a spot in the Australian Open title showdown. She moved to 30-15, only for her opponent Angelique Kerber to fight back.

Kerber broke Halep’s serve with one of the points of the match — and this grueling twisting and turning encounter had more than a few to choose from — a 26-shot brutal rally that the German won by hooking a sensational backhand cross court with all her might.

Kerber dropped to her knees in exhaustion while Halep was bent over, trying to catch her breath as the crowd rose to its feet and thundering applause echoed around the Rod Laver Arena.

Perhaps, momentarily, Halep may have been taken back to Roland Garros, where seven months ago she had led by a set and 3-0 in the French Open final, but eventually ended up losing in three sets to Jelena Ostapenko.

However, this was a different Halep. Instead of receding behind the baseline and making tentative returns, as she had done on that day in Paris, she stuck to her plan of attack. The Romanian’s resilient and aggressive approach helped her defeat Kerber, 6-3, 4-6, 9-7.

The thrilling marathon will be remembered for years to come as one of the best women’s matches in history. It was a classic, where both players left their all on the court. It was a rollercoaster, which tested the nerves of fans watching all over the world. It was a test of athleticism, and the grittier player emerged as the winner.

Halep moved Kerber all over the court, she stepped forward and sneaked into the net at every opportunity and she cracked her backhand for winners.

This was a Halep that refused to give up. Even when she was down two break points on her serve, she did not buckle under the pressure. Instead, she looked up at her box and smiled at her coach when she saved the first one.

“I smiled. I said, Maybe I can do it again. In my mind,” Halep revealed after the match.

“I think (it) helped me a little bit to relax and to take it like it is. I didn't put pressure on myself, and I think it was a good timing.”

In the contest that lasted two hours and 20 minutes, Halep hit 50 winners compared to Kerber’s 33. She also ended up with up with more unforced errors (50 to 34) but that was because she was not afraid to go for her shots and was willing to take risks to win.

Halep showed just how much she has evolved over the past few months with her courageous play and mental fortitude. Her tenacity ultimately helped her save two match points at 5-6 on Kerber's serve in the third set.

“I was aggressive. I had this in my mind, and I wanted to finish the points quicker, but was not that easy with her. She's moving very well,” the top seed told reporters.

"I try to hit the ball. Not to be scared that I am two match balls (points) down. And I think I played pretty well those balls. I was not afraid of losing, so maybe that's why ... I won those balls, and then I got the confidence back that I'm still alive and I can do it."

Once they crossed 6-6, both players exchanged holds until Halep, leading 8-7, set up her third match point by winning a thrilling 18-shot exchange. Kerber, who was fighting tooth and nail despite burning her legs, saved it. However, on her fourth opportunity to seal the match, Halep clinched victory after Kerber’s backhand sailed long.

“I served pretty well in the service games, and then I got confident again. And like I said, I didn't give up, which meant a lot, and that's how I won the match,” Halep reflected.

Over the past two weeks, the World No 1 has endured a few testing challenges. She twisted her ankle in the very first round but managed to avoid a third straight first round loss at Melbourne. She played through the pain in all her subsequent matches.

In the third round against Lauren Davis, the 26-year-old was pushed to the limit. Halep saved three match points in a titanic encounter that she won 4-6, 6-4, 15-13 after three hours and 45 minutes.

In the quarter-final, Halep got past the hottest player in 2018 – Kerber was on a 14-match winning streak after rediscovering the form that had helped her win two Grand Slam titles in 2016.

On Saturday, Halep will have an ever bigger challenge to overcome against Caroline Wozniacki. The Dane has won four of their six previous meetings, including the last three. Both players are gunning for their first Major trophy, and the World No 1 ranking is at stake.

Both Halep and Wozniacki have tasted defeat in two Grand Slam finals before. Wozniacki won the biggest title of her career at the end of 2017 at the WTA Finals in Singapore. En route the title, Wozniacki routed Halep 6-0, 6-2.

The final will be only the 17th time in Australian Open history that the number one and two seeds have met for the title. The last time it happened was in 2015 when top seed Serena Williams beat second-seeded Maria Sharapova. Halep will be looking to repeat that feat.

“It's my dream, to win a Grand Slam title. But, you know, it's always tough when you are close. I had this opportunity two times. The last one was very close,” Halep said, referring to her twin defeats in French Open finals.

“Maybe Saturday I will be better. You never know. But if I make it again, the final, looks like I have enough power to redo this result, and if it's not gonna happen Saturday, I will stay strong and I will keep, you know, thinking and dreaming for others.”

Halep’s words and actions signal that she is ready to take the next step and become a Grand Slam champion. Her gutsy play and relaxed approach could see her lift the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup come Saturday evening.