Australian Open 2018: Chung Hyeon stuns Alexander Zverev in thrilling five-setter; Naomi Osaka beats Ashleigh Barty

Sports AP Jan 20, 2018 13:53:40 IST

Melbourne: Chung Hyeon beat fourth-seeded Alexander Zverev 5-7, 7-6 (3), 2-6, 6-3, 6-0 in the third round at the Rod Laver Arena.

Chung is 2-0 against the Zverev family this week at Melbourne Park.

Chung Hyeon and Naomi Osaka have made it to the fourth round of the Australian Open for the first time. AP

In the first round, Chung played Alexander's older brother Mischa. Chung advanced when Mischa retired with a viral illness while trailing 6-2, 4-1.

Chung becomes the first South Korean man ever to reach the round of 16 at the Australian Open and will next face either Novak Djokovic or Albert Ramos-Vinolas.

The 20-year-old Alexander Zverev won five tournaments last year and has been tipped as a future Grand Slam champion.

Naomi Osaka clinched her match with an ace, beating local hope Ashleigh Barty 6-4, 6-2 to advance to the fourth round at Melbourne Park.

The Japanese 20-year-old's win finally marked some success in the third round at a major — she was previously 0 for 5.

The match was originally scheduled for Rod Laver Arena but was moved to Margaret Court Arena due to a backlog of long matches at the larger venue.

Osaka will next play top-seeded Simona Halep.

 


Published Date: Jan 20, 2018 13:53 PM | Updated Date: Jan 20, 2018 13:53 PM

