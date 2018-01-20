Australian Open 2018: Chung Hyeon stuns Alexander Zverev in thrilling five-setter; Naomi Osaka beats Ashleigh Barty

Melbourne: Chung Hyeon beat fourth-seeded Alexander Zverev 5-7, 7-6 (3), 2-6, 6-3, 6-0 in the third round at the Rod Laver Arena.

Chung is 2-0 against the Zverev family this week at Melbourne Park.

In the first round, Chung played Alexander's older brother Mischa. Chung advanced when Mischa retired with a viral illness while trailing 6-2, 4-1.

Chung becomes the first South Korean man ever to reach the round of 16 at the Australian Open and will next face either Novak Djokovic or Albert Ramos-Vinolas.

The 20-year-old Alexander Zverev won five tournaments last year and has been tipped as a future Grand Slam champion.

Naomi Osaka clinched her match with an ace, beating local hope Ashleigh Barty 6-4, 6-2 to advance to the fourth round at Melbourne Park.

The Japanese 20-year-old's win finally marked some success in the third round at a major — she was previously 0 for 5.

The match was originally scheduled for Rod Laver Arena but was moved to Margaret Court Arena due to a backlog of long matches at the larger venue.

Osaka will next play top-seeded Simona Halep.