Australian Open 2018: Caroline Wozniacki registers easy win; Yuichi Sugita shocks 8th-seeded Jack Sock

Melbourne: Caroline Wozniacki keep her quest for a first Grand Slam title on course at the Australian Open on Monday, cruising into the second round.

The Dane overcame tricky Romanian Mihaela Buzarnescu 6-2, 6-3 on Margaret Court Arena in an hour and 11 minutes.

She will next play either Japan's Misa Eguchi or Croatia's Jana Fett.

At No 2, Wozniacki is playing here at her highest seeding since appearing as the top-seeded player at the 2012 Australian Open when she lost in the quarter-finals.

Jack Sock completed a bleak opening day for the American contingent at the Australian Open when he was knocked out by Japan's Yuichi Sugita.

The eighth seed tumbled out of the tournament on the end of a 6-1, 7-6 (4), 5-7, 6-3 loss in two-and-a-half hours to the 41st-ranked Sugita.

It capped a dark day for the American contenders with Venus Williams and US Open champion Sloane Stephens knocked out of the women's event along with CoCo Vandeweghe and men's 16th seed John Isner.

Sock had a troubled build-up the year's opening Grand Slam after a hip injury during his Hopman Cup match with Sugita in Perth earlier this month.

He also bowed out in the Auckland Classic second round to German Peter Gojowczyk, compounding his poor preparations.

Sock made a total of 52 unforced errors and dropped his serve seven times to Sugita and was always chasing the match after losing the opening two sets.

The Japanese star next faces Croatia's Ivo Karlovic.

Cilic moves on with win over qualifier

Former US Open champion Marin Cilic was taken to four sets and five match points before reaching the second round.

The Croatian sixth seed looked set for a cruising straight sets victory before dropping the third set against Canadian qualifier Vasek Pospisil.

Pospisil made things interesting in a tense fourth set tiebreaker before Cilic finally prevailed 6-2, 6-2, 4-6, 7-6 (5) on Hisense Arena.

It is the ninth time Cilic, the 2014 US Open champion, has reached the second round in Melbourne as he tries to better his semi-final appearance in 2010 where he lost to Andy Murray.

Cilic is coming off an outstanding 2017 where he lost to Roger Federer in the Wimbledon final and made the quarter-finals at Roland Garros along with climbing to a career-high ranking of four.

