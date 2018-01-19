Australian Open 2018: Anett Kontaveit ousts Jelena Ostapenko; Marin Cilic beats Ryan Harrison

Melbourne: French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko is out of the Australian Open having been beaten 6-3, 1-6, 6-3 by Anett Kontaveit in the third round at Melbourne Park.

Ostapenko won six out of seven games after an injury timeout following the first set to have her left thigh strapped.

In the third set, Kontaveit broke Ostapenko's service in the seventh game, held and then broke again in the ninth to end the match.

It continues Ostapenko's poor start to the season since hiring a new coach, Australian David Taylor. She lost in the first round at tournaments in Shenzhen and Sydney.

Marin Cilic has reached the fourth round of the Australian Open for the first time in seven years with a 7-6 (4), 6-3, 7-6 (4) win over Ryan Harrison.

The sixth-seeded Cilic made the round of 16 at Melbourne Park for four straight years from 2008-11, including a run to the semifinals in 2010, but hasn't returned since.

Cilic had 53 winners in the match, including 16 aces, and won 26 of 29 points at the net.

Cilic next faces 10th-seeded Pablo Carreno Busta for a spot in the quarterfinals.