Australian Open 2017: Schedule, when and where to watch, live coverage on TV and online streaming

The first Grand Slam of the year starts off on Monday in Melbourne, with Novak Djokovic and Angelique Kerber returning as defending champions.

World number one Andy Murray could face challenges from Kei Nishikori and Stan Wawrinka if he is to reach a sixth Australian Open final. The Scot, coming off a magnificent 2016 with a second Wimbledon crown, a successful Olympic title defence and the year-end top ranking, has lost five Melbourne finals, four of those to Djokovic. The Serb will launch his bid for a record seventh Australian Open title with a mouth-watering first round match against Fernando Verdasco.

Roger Federer, seeded 17th after the longest injury lay-off of his near-20 year career, eases back in to grand slam action against qualifier Jurgen Melzer. But the Swiss master's path to an 18th grand slam title is likely to mean passing a huge third round hurdle against Japan's Nishikori.

Three-time major winner Stan Wawrinka, the 2014 champion, faces a challenging first round clash with Slovak Martin Klizan, with a possible fourth round against tempestuous Australian talent Nick Kyrgios. Rafael Nadal, the 2009 champion and seeded ninth this year, plays German journeyman Florian Mayer first up as he seeks to revive his career after a barren two years at the majors.

In the women's tournament, Serena Williams has been dealt a perilous first clash against Swiss talent Belinda Bencic as the American bids for a record 23rd grand slam title in the professional era.

Kerber, who stunned Williams in the final last year, will play 61st-ranked Ukrainian Lesia Tsurenko as she seeks to shrug off some indifferent form in the leadup. The German world number one is aiming for her third grand slam win following on from her maiden U.S. Open title last year. French Open champion Garbine Muguruza, seeded seventh, will play 109th-ranked New Zealander Marina Erakovic, while third seed Agnieszka Radwanksa takes on Tsvetana Pironkova.

Schedule for the fortnight:

Day Date Round Time Day 1 16 January First round - Day Session Starts at 5:30 AM IST First round - Night Session Starts at 1:30 PM IST Day 2 17 January First round - Day Session Starts at 5:30 AM IST First round - Night Session Starts at 1:30 PM IST Day 3 18 January Second round - Day Session Starts at 5:30 AM IST Second round - Night Session Starts at 1:30 PM IST Day 4 19 January Second round - Day Session Starts at 5:30 AM IST Second round - Night Session Starts at 1:30 PM IST Day 5 20 January Third round - Day Session Starts at 5:30 AM IST Third round - Night Session Starts at 1:30 PM IST Day 6 21 January Fourth round - Day Session Starts at 5:30 AM IST Fourth round - Night Session Starts at 1:30 PM IST Day 7 22 January Fourth round - Day Session Starts at 5:30 AM IST Fourth round - Night Session Starts at 1:30 PM IST Day 8 23 January Quarter-finals - Day Session Starts at 5:30 AM IST Qaurter-finals - Night Session Starts at 1:30 PM IST Day 9 24 January Quarter-finals - Day Session Starts at 5:30 AM IST Day 10 25 January Qaurter-finals - Night Session Starts at 2 PM IST Day 11 26 January Women's singles semi-finals - Day Session Starts at 8:30 AM IST Men's singles semi-final 1 - Night Session Starts at 2 PM IST Day 12 27 January Men's singles semi-finals 2 - Night Session Starts at 2 PM IST Day 13 28 January Women's singles final - Night Session Starts at 2 PM IST Day 14 29 January Men's Ssingles final - Night Session Starts at 2 PM IST

Where to watch on TV:

In India, the Australian Open matches will be telecast on Sony Six and Sony Six HD.

Online streaming:

You can also watch the matches on Sony's online platform, www.sonyliv.com For the Asia-PAcific region, which India is a part of, all Australian Open matches will be streamed online on their official website as well.