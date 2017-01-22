Australian Open 2017: Roger Federer’s win a reminder that he can still produce sublime tennis

It took five sets – five topsy-turvy sets stretched over three and a half hours, studded with stunning shots – but Roger Federer managed an extraordinary 6-7(7), 6-4, 6-1, 4-6, 6-3 victory over Kei Nishikori.

What makes this victory even more remarkable was that it came over the fifth seed, in the round of 16, after a six-month injury layoff and a potentially tough draw. It was a victory that overcame all odds, and many predictions.

With Tomas Berdych, Kei Nishikori and Andy Murray in his half of the draw, few predicted Federer to go through the quarters. But as he showed in his previous win over the 10th-seeded Czech, superlative tennis is what Federer does, no matter the effort required.

If the third round victory was a display of the classic craftsman in Federer, the fourth round win a lesson in the vintage Federer workmanship.

Berdych, who was floored 6-2, 6-4, 6-4 in just 90 minutes, looked like a deer caught in headlights – the lights in this case being a flawless display from Federer – but Nishikori stretched the former champion to what is probably his hardest ever match since his comeback after an excruciating injury layoff. The 17th seed had to earn every point hard; as Nishikori lobbed and volleyed all across the court. There were some outrageous shots, one that the Swiss hit through between the net post and the umpire's chair, and the points were won and lost by minuscule margins. One game went on for 10 minutes with six deuces, another game soon after was wrapped up in seconds.

But more than a thrilling five-setter, Federer’s win over Nishikori needs to be seem in the light of recent events as well.

To say Federer was an underdog against Nishikori wouldn’t be entirely wrong. Coming into Australian Open 2017, Federer had played only in the Hopman Cup, an exhibition event. He had last played a full tournament at Wimbledon 2016 – where he suffered a heartbreaking loss in another five-setter with Milos Raonic. Indeed, the Nishikori matches had shades of the Raonic game – the domination interspersed with lapses in concentration and effort – but the visible difference was Federer’s fitness. Post knee-surgery and back rest, Federer looks fit enough to last five sets, something that many a fan would have doubted when Nishikori won the fourth.

Coming back to the match, no one expected a last-16 encounter against the World No 5 to be easy, not even for a 17-time major champion. Nishikori, who needed two medical timeouts himself, threw the kitchen sink at Federer. For a large part of the initial sets, Federer committed numerous unforced errors and seemed to have forgotten his backhand, while his opponent made full use of his. He was broken, and made to run around the court in every direction. The set went to a tie-breaker and the Swiss seemed to be out of his depth, losing it 7-4. At that juncture, you’d be forgiven if you though that this will be straight-sets swansong.

But then came the Federer of yore, the mythical beast who sometimes makes an appearance. The second set was won 6-4 with relentless tennis from the Swiss. He seemed far more in control and commanded many points, won through outrageous shots.

The third set was even more exhilarating – a breadstick win! A quarter-final berth look imminent and you were already sizing Federer and Andy Murray-slayer Mischa Zverev.

But relentless Nishikori also returned strong in the fourth set, and despite some solid sparring from both sides of the net, forced a decider with by winning it 6-4.

Now was a time for worry. Could Federer’s operated-upon legs manage a fifth, physically intense set? They couldn’t back at Wimbledon. Could he keep up his focus for an hour more, after letting the Japanese player off the hook so often in the fourth?

As it turned out, it was Nishikori who was on the medical staff’s mat as Federer persistently moved about the court. The 27-year-old Japanese was carrying a niggle, as has often been the case in his career. But he gave it his all in the fifth, making Federer dance around from corner to corner, in an attempt to secure a big win. However, the crafty Swiss was in no mood to let up and sealed a massive victory.

As soon as the last point was hit – a smash down the line – the 35-year-old Federer let out a roar and bounced up and down, whooping, almost like a teenager. "He played a great match... it was a joy to be a part of. This is an important win for me in my career," he said after his win.

The display of emotion showed how much this win meant to someone who has already won far too many big games – but a quarter-final berth at a Grand Slam, a win over the fifth seed at this stage in Federer’s career is a victory against all odds, a triumph of his spirit, a testament to his desire to succeed.

But it wasn’t just spirit that kept Federer going, it was a superlative level of tennis. The numbers speak for themselves: Federer had 83 winners with a 24 aces, as opposed to Nishikori's 42 with five aces. He also won 80 percent on first serve, compared to his opponent's 68 percent. But it was in no way a perfect game, with 47 unforced errors, to Nishikori's 32. If Federer has the ambition to reach the last-four or two, he will need to finetune his reactions at clutch moments, as the path ahead might not be as smooth sailing. After all, he has giant-killer Mischa Zverev waiting for him next.

But a heartening statistic to note here is that this was Federer's first back-to-back wins over top-10 wins players since the ATP World Tour Finals in 2015, a final that he lost to Novak Djokovic. It shows that the layoff has not dented his level of tennis, and only hardened his resolve.

At a time when his contemporaries and rivals are grinding out results – Djokovic was out in the third round, Andy Murray crashed out in the fourth, Stan Wawrinka has gone through five and four-setters already – Federer seems fluid, almost ironically.

While hopes for the 18th Slam may be far-fetched, even with the upsets that tournament has already seen, the last two matches have shown that sublime tennis is what Roger Federer still does. Good news, this 35-year-old isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.