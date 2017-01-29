You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

Australian Open 2017: Roger Federer is the greatest athlete of all time, social media reacts to win

FP SportsJan, 29 2017 18:28:04 IST

Roger Federer shrugged off a decade of grand slam heartbreak against Rafa Nadal, felling his great rival 6-4 3-6 6-1 3-6 6-3 in a classic Australian Open final to capture his 18th major title.

Roared on by a partisan Rod Laver Arena crowd, Federer roared back from 3-1 down in the nerve-shredding final set before closing it out on the second championship point with a forehand winner to seal his fifth crown at Melbourne Park.

Seeded 17th and playing his first tour tournament after six months out of the game, Federer capped his brilliant comeback from injury with his first grand slam title since Wimbledon in 2012.

The win made Federer the first player ever to win five titles at three different grand slams and at 35, the oldest grand slam winner since Ken Rosewall won the 1972 Australian Open at 37.

Here is how social media reacted to this great victory:

This is what Federer had tweeted 29 days ago

Who would have thought, it had more to it

Also See





Top Stories



Cricket Scores