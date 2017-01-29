Australian Open 2017: Roger Federer is the greatest athlete of all time, social media reacts to win

Roger Federer shrugged off a decade of grand slam heartbreak against Rafa Nadal, felling his great rival 6-4 3-6 6-1 3-6 6-3 in a classic Australian Open final to capture his 18th major title.

Roared on by a partisan Rod Laver Arena crowd, Federer roared back from 3-1 down in the nerve-shredding final set before closing it out on the second championship point with a forehand winner to seal his fifth crown at Melbourne Park.

Seeded 17th and playing his first tour tournament after six months out of the game, Federer capped his brilliant comeback from injury with his first grand slam title since Wimbledon in 2012.

The win made Federer the first player ever to win five titles at three different grand slams and at 35, the oldest grand slam winner since Ken Rosewall won the 1972 Australian Open at 37.

Here is how social media reacted to this great victory:

The pure joy on Federer's face is worth staying up for alone. What a cool moment. — Abby Wilson (@abbywilsontvnz) January 29, 2017

This is what Federer had tweeted 29 days ago

Catch ya later 16...

See ya soon 17...

Going for 18

🙃 — Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) December 31, 2016

Who would have thought, it had more to it

Never thought I'd see this day. Roger Federer defeats Rafael Nadal 6-4, 3-6, 6-1, 3-6, 6-3 to win his 18th Grand Slam title! #AusOpen — Nikhila (@kokudum) January 29, 2017

Roger Federer (35) is the second oldest men's Grand Slam winner after Ken Rosewall who won the @AustralianOpen in 1972 at the age of 37. — Ashish Magotra (@clutchplay) January 29, 2017

Superb timing of this picture. pic.twitter.com/XfMVqDnaY2 — Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) January 29, 2017

Will tell my grandkids that I watched this...one for the keeps. And some suggested that he should quit. #Federer — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) January 29, 2017

Winning all four Grand Slam titles more than once Roy Emerson (Aus) Rod Laver (Aus) Rafael Nadal (ESP) just missed out!#AusOpen — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) January 29, 2017

You beauty @rogerfederer 18th Grand Slam. Proving once again age is just a unit for experience. If you're good enough you're young enough — Alec Stewart (@StewieCricket) January 29, 2017

What makes Federer GOAT is not just sublime skills but undying optimism in tightest of situations and an unquenchable desire to win — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) January 29, 2017

What Federer has done these past two weeks may be the greatest sports achievement I've seen. Absolutely floored #AusOpen — Tristan Lavalette (@stumped4aduck) January 29, 2017

I am in awe of that man. #Fed18 — Brett Haber (@BrettHaber) January 29, 2017

The GREATEST athlete of our time and the greatest sport to watch! @rogerfederer take a bow! @RafaelNadal take a bow! #UnbelievableTennis — Alan Wilkins (@alanwilkins22) January 29, 2017