Australian Open 2017: Resurgent Rafael Nadal outlasts Zverev; Denis Istomin, Dominic Thiem advance

Melbourne: Rafael Nadal staged a magnificent fightback to beat rising German star Alexander Zverev in a five-set thriller to reach the fourth round at the Australian Open on Saturday.

The 14-time Grand Slam champion, 11 years older than Zverev, dug deep into his physical reserves to triumph 4-6, 6-3, 6-7 (5/7), 6-3, 6-2 in four hours and six minutes on Rod Laver Arena.

The Spaniard was staring at defeat after losing the third set in a tiebreaker but showed his trademark fighting qualities to deny the talented 19-year-old.

It was Nadal's 18th win in 26 five-set matches and set him up for a crack at either French sixth seed Gael Monfils.

"I think everybody knows how good Alexander now is, as I say, he is the future of our sport and the present as well. A very tough match for me," Nadal said.

"I needed to fight for every point, forget about the (tiebreaker) result and that's what I tried."

The win put Nadal into his 10th round of 16 at Melbourne Park in his 12th appearance.

Zverev was again desperately unlucky not to get his first win in his second meeting with Nadal.

Nadal saved a match point in overcoming him in the fourth round at Indian Wells last year, winning 15 of the final 16 points.

It was again another gripping evenly-matched clash between the pair with Zverev showcasing his enormous potential.

The German was bidding to join his elder sibling Mischa in the last 16 and make them only the third pair of brothers to reach the fourth round at a Grand Slam in the Open Era.

Zverev struck early, breaking Nadal's opening serve with a delightful backhand winner.

The Spanish great fought off a break point in his next service game and saved a set point at 5-4 before Zverev took the opening set on his third set point in the next game.

Nadal, bidding to win his second Australian Open after beating Roger Federer in the 2009 final, got more into the contest in the second set, breaking in the fourth game and levelling the match on his second set point in 38 minutes.

Zverev won a gripping third-set tiebreaker 7-5 to take the edge and forced Nadal to go the full distance to stay in the tournament.

The ninth seed hit straight back, breaking Zverev's opening serve in the fourth set and carried the break through to send the match into a fifth set, where Nadal broke Zverev's opening serve but gave it back in the fourth on his third break point.

A fantastic 37-shot rally ended with a Nadal netted backhand but the Spaniard would not relent and went on to break Zverev again in a titanic fifth game of the deciding set to take the advantage.

Zverev was cramping and the driven Nadal kept on the offensive, breaking the German's serve a third time to lead 5-2 and serve out for the match.

Thiem cruses Paire

Austria's eighth seed Dominic Thiem battled a shoulder injury as he overcame Frenchman Benoit Paire to reach the fourth round at the Australian Open on Saturday.

Thiem needed massage treatment from a trainer at three consecutive changeovers in the fourth set as he fought out a 6-1, 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 win over the 47th-ranked Paire in two hours 24 minutes.

Thiem, the first Austrian into the last 16 in Melbourne since Jurgen Melzer in 2011, will face Belgian 11th seed David Goffin in the fourth round.

It was a monumental struggle in the fourth set with Thiem having his serve broken three times and getting them all back before breaking Paire a fourth time to love.

Karlovic goes down to Goffin

Belgium's David Goffin ended Ivo Karlovic's record-breaking tournament with a straight-sets win to reach the fourth round of the Australian Open on Saturday.

Goffin had few problems against the weary 21st-ranked Croat, winning 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 in one hour, 28 minutes and will face either Dominic Thiem or Benoit Paire in the last 16.

Karlovic, at 37, was feeling the effects of Tuesday's tournament-record, 84-game victory over Horacio Zeballos when he prevailed 22-20 in the fifth set.

The 11th-seeded Goffin broke Karlovic's serve four times and did not have a break point on his own serve as he reached the round of 16 for the second straight year in Melbourne.

The towering Karlovic finished the tournament with a total of 119 aces -- including 75 in his epic duel with Zeballos, another tournament record.

Djokovic-slayer Istomin progresses

Uzbek giant-killer Denis Istomin said his mother still wasn't too excited even after he followed his stunning upset of Novak Djokovic with another five-set Australian Open victory on Saturday.

The world number 117 sent shockwaves through the tournament by ousting six-time champion Djokovic, but he isn't done yet as he beat 30th seed Pablo Carreno Busta 6-4, 4-6, 6-4, 4-6, 6-2.

Thirty-year-old Istomin, known for his colourful glasses, is now into the fourth round for the first time where he is set to play either Grigor Dimitrov or Richard Gasquet.

But he said his mother, Klaudiya, who is his coach, was hardly jumping for joy.

"Said again, 'Great job'," Istomin smiled, when asked to describe her reaction, adding that he may have to lift the trophy on January 29 get his mum excited.

"Maybe if I win Australian Open, maybe she will. But I'm not sure," he said.

