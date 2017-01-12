Australian Open 2017 qualifiers: Yuki Bhambri wins second round, inches closer to main draw

Melbourne: Yuki Bhambri inched closer to the Australian Open singles main draw after getting the better of Serbian Pedja Krstin 6-3 6-4 in the second round of the qualifying event, in Melbourne on Thursday.

24-year-old Yuki, who won the junior Australian Open title in 2009, saved all the three breakpoints in the match that lasted 68 minutes.

The Indian youngster broke his rival once in each set, and remained solid throughout.

His next opponent is 21st seed American Ernesto Escobedo, who brushed aside Tatsuma Ito from Japan 6-1 6-3 in his second round match.

"I played well today. It was another good win for me. I served good and broke him at crucial times and that is what made the difference," Yuki said after the match.

"I have a tough match in the final round. We shall see how it goes."

Saketh Myneni exited in the first round after encountering a foot problem.

"I have to fight with myself before fighting with the other person across the court," Myneni said.