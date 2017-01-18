Australian Open 2017: Novak Djokovic tries his hand at cricket, smacks Shane Warne for a six

It seems that Serbian tennis star and Novak Djokovic can handle everything thrown at him on a tennis court. Even if you swap the tennis racket in his hand with a cricket bat, and replace the usual top-spin return from tennis players with the spin of Australian cricketing legend Shane Warne, the defending Australian Open champ looks right at home.

This spectacular sporting moment took place ahead of the opening of the ongoing Australian Open, when during a charity event called ‘A Night with Novak’, held at the Margret Court Arena, Warne decided to offer the 12-time Grand Slam champion a cricketing lesson.

Unfazed by his opposition, Djokovic seemed confident as he faced the first ball. However, the Serb was beaten convincingly by the flight and speed of Warne’s leg-break delivery and went on to hit the stumps.

Recovering from the moment in typical ‘Djoker’ fashion, the Serb quipped that he expected a much faster delivery. Warne’s next delivery was quicker and Djokovic managed to heave the ball into the crowd, running around the court to signify a run.

For the final delivery, Djokovic swapped out the bat for his tennis racquet and hit Warne for a huge six.

Other than the batting practise, Warne also gave Djokovic quick pointers on bowling.

But that was not all for the Djoker, as he picked up an array of sports later the same day:

Novak Djokovic drops racquet for football 》 》 》》https://t.co/jrGjDMJJhXpic.twitter.com/BzIfPZtSKT — Whats Trending (@WhatsTreding) January 14, 2017

Djokovic plays cricket with Shane Warne on Melbourne courts https://t.co/cQEjqlIVqIpic.twitter.com/485o0WY02N — Shahroz Afzal (@iamShahrozAfzal) January 17, 2017

Watch the highly entertaining cross-over moment in sports here