Australian Open 2017: Henri Kontinen-John Peers overcome Bryans brothers for men's doubles title

Melbourne: Henri Kontinen of Finland and John Peers of Australia beat Bob and Mike Bryan 7-5, 7-5 to win the Australian Open men's doubles championship, their first Grand Slam title.

Seeded four, they came through a tough battle 7-5, 7-5 on Rod Laver Arena to deprive the third-seeded Bryan brothers of a seventh Melbourne title and a 17th Grand Slam crown.

Kontinen and Peers started playing together at last year's Australian Open and won five titles together in 2016. They are undefeated in three matches against the Bryan brothers, the most decorated doubles team in tennis history.

The third-seeded Bryans were trying to win their 17th major which would have tied them with John Newcombe for the most titles all-time.

For Peers and Kontinen it was a first major title, with the Melbourne-born Australian fittingly hitting the winner, spinning a lob over the head of the Bryan twins.

Incidentally, is the first Australian to win the title since Todd Woodbridge in 2001.

