Australian Open 2017, Day 6 Highlights: Mama's boy Andy Murray, Serena Williams' hidden talent and more

Here's a look at some interesting stories from Day 6 at the Australian Open that you may have missed.

Mummy's boy

Andy Murray said he thinks he's the favourite child of his mother and one-time coach, Judy Murray. "I think that I am my mum's favourite and Jamie is my dad's favourite. That's my opinion. However they would tell you they love us both equally, but that's how I feel," said the world number one. Despite this, Murray was less than complimentary about his mother's appearance on British TV's "Strictly Come Dancing". "She certainly didn't win it. She was useless. I'm not a dancer either to be honest. I can't see myself doing that show," Murray told Australia's Channel Seven.

Federer's boy band

Roger Federer posted a video on Twitter of himself, Grigor Dimitrov and Tommy Haas singing “Hard To Say I’m Sorry,” the classic ‘80s song from American rock group Chicago. Haas’ father-in-law, world-renowned musician and record producer David Foster, accompanied them on the piano. On Instagram, Foster posted a photo along with a cheeky caption: New singing sensations “3Rackets!!” (as in noise!!!) also known as “1hand backstroke boys”.

Ice queen

Serena Williams revealed a hidden talent for ice skating. "I can't do a triple Lutz, but I can maybe do a double," she said. "I have no idea. I just close my eyes, and I just spin and I pray I don't fall. If I do, I get up." As it turns out, this is similar to her approach to serving, which she says she doesn't practice too much. "For me, I don't think about it... I serve my best when I just toss the ball up and serve and see what happens," she said.

In the running

Many players want to stop training and put their feet up after retiring, but Barbora Strycova said she wants to run a marathon. "This is actually my dream, after I finish, I want to run a marathon. So I will prepare for that. I don't know when it's going to be, but it's my dream," said the 30-year-old. She would be following in the footsteps of Caroline Wozniacki, who found the time to train for and run the New York marathon in between playing in 2014. "You don't have to think. You just go and run," Strycova said.

Istomin's mum proves hard to please

Uzbek giant-killer Denis Istomin said his mother still wasn't too excited even after he followed his stunning upset of Novak Djokovic with another five-set Australian Open victory on Saturday. The world number 117 sent shockwaves through the tournament by ousting six-time champion Djokovic, but he isn't done yet as he beat 30th seed Pablo Carreno Busta 6-4, 4-6, 6-4, 4-6, 6-2. Thirty-year-old Istomin is now into the fourth round for the first time where he is set to play either Grigor Dimitrov. But he said his mother, Klaudiya, who is his coach, was hardly jumping for joy. "Said again, 'Great job'," Istomin smiled, when asked to describe her reaction. "Maybe if I win Australian Open, maybe she will. But I'm not sure," he said.

Attendance:

Day: 58,355; Night: 24,554. TOTAL: 82,909.

Stat of the day:

11:58 PM — the latest starting time for a match at the Australian Open. Dimitrov beat Gasquet in straight sets to finish at 2 AM local time.

(With inputs from agencies)