Australian Open 2017, Day 3 Highlights: Roger Federer's twins, Angelique Kerber's birthday and more

Here's a few interesting stories from Day 3 of the Australian Open that you may have missed.

Federer's twins

Channel 7 in Melbourne decide to quiz the top players on an interesting topic - Roger Federer's twins' names. In July 2009, Mirka gave birth to identical twin girls, Myla Rose and Charlene Riva. The Federers had another set of twins in 2014, this time boys whom they named Leo and Lennart, called Lenny. Watch to find out which players got all the names correctly and which ones failed miserably.

$15 shirt man Evans hoping for new kit deal

Britain's Dan Evans said he was hoping to find a new kit sponsor after he reached the Australian Open third round wearing a Aus$20 ($15) shirt he bought in a Melbourne shop. Evans revealed his shopping trip after he shocked world number seven Marin Cilic to equal his best Grand Slam performance and set up a tantalising match with Bernard Tomic. "I'm just out of contract with Nike. They didn't offer me another contract. I just went to the store and bought a load of clothes the other day, plain clothes. Aus$19.99, the shirts are," he said, adding that he "didn't look" how much his shorts cost. "I was more worried about the shirts." Evans' kit contract lapsed in December, despite having a breakthrough season in 2016.

Baby Fed

Victoria Azarenka's new baby, Leo, is already learning about tennis. The 2012 and 2013 Melbourne champion tweeted a picture of the one-month-old watching Roger Federer play at the Australian Open. "Hey @rogerfederer Leo learning from the best," Azarenka wrote. Hopefully Leo wasn't listening too closely as, according to at least one observer, Federer let fly with some unusually strong language during his match with Noah Rubin.

All aflutter

Johanna Konta was about to serve to Kirsten Flipkens when a moth flew up her skirt, causing her to pause and quickly check her underwear. "It was a moth. But I just saw it go between my legs, and I didn't see it come out, so I was like, Oh, no, is it under my skirt? That's basically what happened," she said.

Taking the cake

Angelique Kerber said she was getting used to celebrating her birthday in Melbourne as it is on January 18, the first week of the Australian Open. Kerber, who was serenaded by fans as she turned 29 on Wednesday, has contested the last 10 editions of the tournament and said her 18th birthday was the last she celebrated at home. "I celebrated my 18th birthday at home, so that was a big party. But the rest, I was always here. It's nice," she said. "I mean, I'm feeling at home here, so it's great to be always in Australia for my birthday."

Always lucky to spend my birthday in Australia 🇦🇺! Thank you for the singing 🎶, the cakes 🎂 & the nice wishes ❤️ You're the best #TeamAngiepic.twitter.com/LlXTghwJFh — Angelique Kerber (@AngeliqueKerber) January 19, 2017

Attendance:

Day: 51,767; Night: 25,698. TOTAL: 77,465.

Stat of the day:

18 — number of consecutive years that Federer has reached the third round.