Australian Open 2017: Agnieszka Radwanska, seeded 3rd, stunned by Mirjana Lucic-Baroni

Melbourne: Croatian veteran Mirjana Lucic-Baroni has beaten third-seeded Agnieszka Radwanska 6-3, 6-2 to reach the third round of the Australian Open, her best performance at the tournament in 19 years.

"It's amazing. Oh my God, it's been so long since I won a match or two. Well, this is the first time ever in Australia," she said. "As I'm getting older, it seems I'm getting better."

The 34-year-old Lucic-Baroni tends to play well against the top players at the Slams — she's also beaten Simona Halep at the French Open and US Open in recent years.

Lucic-Baroni won the 1998 Australian Open doubles title with Martina Hingis at the age of 15. She also made the 1999 Wimbledon singles semifinals before quitting the sport for several years.

"I was a little baby back then," the 34-year-old said of her early success. "Now, I can be maybe more relaxed. I said to myself today on the court, don't worry, be happy."

The Croat will next take on the winner of the Alize Cornet-Maria Sakkari match, which is still under way on Court 7.

