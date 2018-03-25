Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton set a blistering time in his final lap of qualifying to take pole position at the season-opening Australian Grand Prix on Saturday for a record seventh time, outpacing his nearest rival by a sizable 0.664 seconds.
The defending Formula One champion set a time of 1 minute, 21.164 seconds at Albert Park circuit, breaking a tie with Ayrton Senna for most poles at the Australian GP. It's the 73rd pole of Hamilton's career.
"I'm so happy with that lap. It was such a nice lap," Hamilton said. "And, you know, I'm always striving for perfection and that was as close as I could get."
Ferrari's Kimi Raikkonen finished second with a lap of 1:21.828, with teammate Sebastian Vettel and Red Bull's Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo rounding out the top five. Ricciardo will start the race in eighth position after a penalty for driving too fast under red-flag conditions during Friday's practice.
The gap between four-time world champion Hamilton and the rest of the field took many drivers by surprise, with Ricciardo likening it to "throwing a pie in everyone's face." Mercedes has been dominant in Formula One in recent years, but both Ferrari and Red Bull made strides last year and are hoping to challenge for the championship this season.
"I think everyone else wants to see them get challenged a bit more," said Ricciardo. "That was a little bit of a punch in the stomach to everyone. I know obviously they're loving it, they're in a good position. But everyone else is hating it."
It wasn't all good news for Mercedes, however, as Hamilton's teammate, Valtteri Bottas, crashed at the start of the final qualifying session and finished in 10th place. He will start in 15th after a grid penalty for needing another gearbox.
Bottas briefly veered off the track going into Turn 2 and then lost his traction, sliding into a wall at high speed. The crash did serious damage to the right side of the car, tearing off both tires and scattering the track with debris. Bottas walked away without any injuries.
Mercedes boss Toto Wolff said the team was lucky the damage wasn't too extensive and that Bottas would be able to compete on Sunday. But the crash was a blow for the Finnish driver, who had finished last season strongly and was looking to push Hamilton at the start of this year.
"This is a moment where you could start to question yourself," Wolff said. "And this in Race 1 is not good for the psychology of the driver, so we're trying to give him all the support we can."
Ferrari looked capable of matching Mercedes' speed early in Saturday's qualifying, as both Raikkonen and Vettel went out fast with their ultra-soft tires.
"It was a real surprise to see how quick the Ferraris were, the speeds they already had on the straights," Hamilton said. "They've obviously made an improvement to their power mode."
And though Hamilton maintained his dominance in qualifying, Vettel believes Ferrari may have the advantage in Sunday's race with Bottas being forced to play catch-up. Vettel also outdueled the pole-sitting Hamilton here a year ago to win the race.
"Obviously, the gap is bigger than we want it to be," Vettel said. "But we've seen many times now — 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 — that usually on Sunday things get a little bit closer.
"He's free to have the party tonight, and hopefully Kimi and myself will have the party tomorrow."
Kevin Magnussen and Romain Grosjean of Haas took sixth and seventh places, respectively, followed by Nico Hulkenberg and Carlos Sainz of Renault in eighth and ninth. Magnussen, Grosjean and Hulkenberg will each move up a space on the grid due to Ricciardo's penalty.
Ricciardo believes Mercedes is still beatable, despite the speed Hamilton displayed in qualifying.
"I think Lewis is very good. I don't think he's too good," he said. "The buffer they had was a little bit disheartening, but we've got to try and figure it out."
Wolff, too, is waiting to see whether Hamilton's pole-setting lap was an "outlier" or simply Mercedes getting even faster thanks to off-season engine improvements.
"If you take the majority of timed laps in qualifying, the Ferraris, Red Bulls and Mercedes were always very close to each other," Wolff said. "Within tenths (of a second) on some of the laps."
Both McLaren drivers, Fernando Alonso and Stoffel Vandoorne, failed to qualify for the final qualifying session and, following Bottas' grid penalty, will start in 10th and 11th positions, respectively.
It's not the best start for McLaren's new partnership with Renault after ditching the Honda-made engines which the team had been using for the past three years.
With inputs from AP
Published Date: Mar 25, 2018 11:50 AM | Updated Date: Mar 25, 2018 11:51 AM
Cars start for the first formation lap of 2018 amid windy conditions
Front of the grid packed with powerful teams in Melbourne
Main race to begin at 10.40 am IST
Hamilton to start from pole for record 7th time in Australia
On Saturday, Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton set a blistering time in his final lap of qualifying to take pole position at the season-opening Australian Grand Prix for a record seventh time, outpacing his nearest rival by a sizable 0.664 seconds.
11:51 (IST)
Close competition in the midfield
11:47 (IST)
Two 4-time World Champions battle it out in Melbourne
As Lewis Hamilton struggles to keep up with race leader Sebastian Vettel, the Ferrari pushes the lead to nine tenths of a second
11:41 (IST)
Haas secures 5th position here, but both their pit stops led to car retirements
11:37 (IST)
Drivers' classification after 29 laps
11:36 (IST)
Vettel flies away as yellow flag ends
As the safety car phase ends, Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel waits for the right moment to accelerate away, achieving a gap of over half a second ahead of Lewis Hamilton
11:34 (IST)
A tight finish expected for podium positions
11:31 (IST)
Safety car continues to lead the race
11:29 (IST)
Disaster for Haas
11:28 (IST)
Safety car out
A physical safety car has come out on the tracks after a virtual safety car was announced by FIA, with Vettel leading the race ahead of Hamilton and Raikkonen
11:24 (IST)
Double disappointment for Haas
11:22 (IST)
11:18 (IST)
Four Ferrari engines in the top five currently
11:17 (IST)
Sergey Sirotkin's early retirement marked the first of the 2018 season
11:14 (IST)
11:08 (IST)
Bright prospects for Haas in 2018
11:05 (IST)
Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas catches up, and is currently battling Sergio Perez for P12
11:03 (IST)
Remarkable improvement from Haas
Kevin Magnussen and Romain Grosjean share 4th and 5th positions, behind only the two Ferraris and Lewis Hamilton
11:00 (IST)
Max Verstappen spins 360 degrees in his pursuit of overtaking Kevin Magnussen in 11th lap
The Dutch driver has now dropped to P8
10:57 (IST)
First retirements of the season
10:56 (IST)
"Tyres are getting really hot," Max Verstappen complains on team radio as the race witnesses two retirements in 8 laps
10:54 (IST)
Both Red Bulls in close competition
As Verstappen battles it out with Magnussen for P4, Ricciardo overtakes Hulkenberg to drive at P7
10:51 (IST)
Ferrari's Kimi Raikkonen manages to keep distance from race leader Lewis Hamilton under 1.5 seconds
10:47 (IST)
Top 10 cars after first lap:
HAM-RAI-VET-MAG-VER-GRO-HUL-RIC-SAI-ALO
10:46 (IST)
Wheel to wheel in the Australian GP
10:45 (IST)
10:44 (IST)
10:43 (IST)
Previously, on the grid in Melbourne
10:43 (IST)
With track temperatures at 38 degrees Celsius, cars are expected to do a one-stop race
10:41 (IST)
Cars start for the first formation lap of 2018 amid windy conditions
10:33 (IST)
Front of the grid packed with powerful teams in Melbourne
10:32 (IST)
Fans get ready for the race, which is scheduled to begin in six minutes
10:28 (IST)
Main race to begin at 10.40 am IST
10:19 (IST)
Tie with Senna
Lewis Hamilton, the defending Formula One champion set a time of 1 minute, 21.164 seconds at Albert Park circuit, breaking a tie with Ayrton Senna for most poles at the Australian GP. It's the 73rd pole of Hamilton's career.
10:04 (IST)
Hamilton to start from pole for record 7th time in Australia
On Saturday, Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton set a blistering time in his final lap of qualifying to take pole position at the season-opening Australian Grand Prix for a record seventh time, outpacing his nearest rival by a sizable 0.664 seconds.