Australia vs Pakistan: Azhar Ali handed one-match ban for slow over-rate in 5th ODI

Pakistan one-day international captain Azhar Ali has been suspended for one contest and fined 40 percent of his match fee for the team's slow over-rate in Thursday's game against Australia, cricket's world governing body (ICC) has said.
Pakistan were ruled to be two overs short of their target during the 57-run loss in the fifth and final match of the series in Adelaide, the International Cricket Council said in a statement on Friday.
It was the 31-year-old Azhar's second slow over-rate offence in the last 12 months, leading to his suspension from Pakistan's next 50-over match, currently scheduled against West Indies in April.
Players are fined 10 percent of their match fee while the captain is docked double the amount for every over a side is found to have failed to bowl in the allotted time, according to the ICC's code of conduct.
The South Asian side lost the series 4-1.