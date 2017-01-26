Australia vs Pakistan, 5th ODI at Adelaide, Live scores and updates

Toggle between tabs above for live scoreboard and commentary.

Preview: Australian captain Steve Smith won the toss and chose to bat in the fifth and final one-day international against Pakistan at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday.

The home side lead the series 3-1 after winning in Sydney on Sunday to wrap up the series.

Australia made one change from Sunday, resting opening batsman Usman Khawaja and bringing in all-rounder James Faulkner.

Travis Head will open the batting for the home side.

Pakistan have recalled pace bowler Wahab Riaz, with left arm spinner Imad Wasim missing out.

In the fourth ODI, David Warner's 12th one-day international hundred and brisk fifties from Glenn Maxwell and Travis Head set up Australia for an 86-run win over Pakistan on Sunday as the hosts secured an unassailable 3-1 lead in the series.

The diminutive opening batsman smashed 130 for his sixth ton in his last 11 innings at the Sydney Cricket Ground, including his century before lunch in the third test against the same opponents in January.

Maxwell then pulverised the Pakistan attack with his 78 off 44 balls and added a quick-fire 100 for the fourth wicket with Head, who hit 51 off 36 balls, as the hosts piled up 353-6 in their 50 overs after winning the toss and opting to bat.

Pakistan needed to pull off the highest successful ODI chase on Australian soil to keep the series alive but lacked the required firepower in their batting and were bundled out for 267 with six overs remaining in their innings.

Teams

Australia: David Warner, Travis Head, Steve Smith (capt), Usman Khawaja, Peter Handscomb, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Wade, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

Pakistan: Azhar Ali (capt), Sharjeel Khan, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Umar Akmal, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Amir, Wahab Riaz, Junaid Khan, Hasan Ali

Umpires: Simon Fry (AUS) and Chettithody Shamshuddin (IND)

Third umpire: Chris Gaffaney (NZL)

Match referee - Jeff Crowe (NZL)

With inputs from agencies