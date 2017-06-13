You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News
  3. Australia announce government-backed bid to host 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup

Australia announce government-backed bid to host 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup

SportsAFPJun, 13 2017 12:23:45 IST

Sydney: Australia unveiled a government-backed bid on Tuesday to host the 2023 Women's World Cup, saying it would be an economic boon for the country and inspire a new generation footballers.

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull at the launch of Australia's bid for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup.

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull at the launch of Australia's bid for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup. Image courtesy- Twitter: @thepmo

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said Australia's history of successfully holding major sports events meant it was well-placed to host the football showpiece.

"We are recognised internationally for our sporting achievements and for showcasing some of the biggest sporting events in the world and, when we do, we do it triumphantly, we do it successfully, we do it to great acclaim," he said in officially launching the bid.

"The opportunity to host this event is significant, not just for the economic and tourism benefits it would bring, but for what it does for women's sport."

The government has pledged Aus$1 million (US$760,000) in initial funding and will provide another Aus$4 million if Australia proves to have a reasonable chance of winning.

"This is the largest, most prestigious and most competitive contest in a women's sport globally," Football Federation Australia chairman Steven Lowy said.

"We know that this will be a challenging process, but we believe that we have the expertise and world-class facilities to host a fantastic tournament."

The 2023 tournament would see 24 teams compete at venues across Australia over 52 matches. Canada held the last event in 2015 while France hosts the 2019 version.

Australia did not fare well in its most recent attempt to host a World Cup when it secured just one vote for its bid to hold the men's 2022 event, which was controversially won by Qatar.


Published Date: Jun 13, 2017 12:23 pm | Updated Date: Jun 13, 2017 12:23 pm

Also See








Champions Trophy 2017
MatchDateDetails
1Jun 14ENG Vs PAK
2Jun 15BAN Vs IND
3Jun 18TBC Vs TBC
Full Schedule

Top Stories



Cricket Scores