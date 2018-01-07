You are here:
Auckland Classic winner Julia Goerges withdraws from Sydney International due to knee injury

AFP Jan 07, 2018

Sydney: Germany's Julia Goerges withdrew from the Sydney International just hours after defeating Caroline Wozniacki in the WTA Auckland Classic final Sunday, joining a growing list of injury concerns for star players at the Australian Open.

Organisers of the Sydney tournament, a warm-up for the first Grand Slam of the year, said the 29-year-old had pulled out with a right knee injury.

The World No 14 was replaced by German Carina Witthoeft, 22, who is ranked 49th.

Julia Goerges of Germany hits a return during her singles final match against Caroline Wozniaki of Denmark at the WTA Auckland Classic tennis tournament in Auckland on January 7, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / MICHAEL BRADLEY

Julia Goerges hits a return during her singles final match against Caroline Wozniaki. AFP

The Australian Open, which starts on 15 January, and the warm-up tournaments have been hit by numerous withdrawals by top names.

Former World No 1 Andy Murray and Japan's Kei Nishikori on Thursday both pulled out of the Slam due to injuries.

World No 1 Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic, a six-time Australian Open champion, appear set to compete but also have injury concerns, having yet to play a competitive match this year.

Stan Wawrinka, Milos Raonic, Johanna Konta and Garbine Muguruza are among others either on the comeback trail or fighting to be ready.

Defending champion Serena Williams has also pulled out of the Open, saying she is not yet at the level she needs to be after giving birth to her first child last year.


