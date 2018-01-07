Auckland Classic: Julia Goerges stuns top seed Caroline Wozniacki in straight sets to win 3rd successive WTA title

Auckland: Powerful-serving Julia Goerges stunned top seed Caroline Wozniacki with a straight-sets win in the WTA Auckland Classic final on Sunday.

The 29-year-old German, with a first serve topping 180 kilometres per hour (112 miles per hour), sent down 11 aces on her way to winning the Auckland title for the first time in her ninth attempt 6-4, 7-6 (7/4).

It also stretched the world number 14's winning streak to 14 matches including winning successive WTA tournaments in Moscow and Zhuhai late last year.

Goerges made an immediate statement at the start of each set with service breaks.

Games went with service from there in the first set, which Goerges sealed with her seventh ace.

Wozniacki double faulted at 15-40 at the start of the second set before she began to fight back.

Goerges needed her booming serve to save break points at 2-1 and 3-2 before Wozniacki finally broke through to level at 4-4, sending the set into a tie-break which went to the German.