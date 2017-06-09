ATP Surbiton Challenger: Leander Paes loses in doubles, Yuki Bhambri ousted in singles

You are here:
New Delhi: India's Yuki Bhambri and veteran Leander Paes were knocked out of their respective ATP Challenger Tour events on Friday.

Competing in the singles event of the Surbiton Challenger in Great Britain, Yuki went down fighting 6-7(6) 6-2 5-7 to fifth-seed German Dustin Brown, ranked 76 in the world, in the second round.

File image of Leander Paes of India with Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria. Getty Images

Brown is Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan's partner in the doubles event and they are up against top seeded pair of Aisam-ul-haq Qureshi and Marcus Daniell in the quarterfinals.

They had overcome Britain's Ken and Neal Skupski 7-6(5) 6-7(3) 11-9 in a gruelling opening round match in the grass court event.

Still competing on clay courts at Prostejov in Czech Republic, top seeds Leander Paes and David Marrero lost their doubles semifinal match 3-6 4-6 to third seeds Roman Jebavey and Hans Podlipinik-Castillo.


