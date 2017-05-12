Asian Wrestling Championships: Sports Minister Vijay Goel inspects venue following filth reports

New Delhi: Sports Minister Vijay Goel on Friday inspected facilities at the Indira Gandhi Stadium, which is hosting the Asian Wrestling Championships, after reports emerged that the venue lacked basic facilities for the athletes.

Wrestlers from more than 20 countries are competing in the Championship.

Goel took stock of the facilities and met SAI official Manjushree S Rao, who said they have rented out the venue to the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) and it was their responsibility to ensure that required facilities are in place.

The Minister checked the toilets and when he found littered tissue papers, he picked them up and also asked two young cricketers to help in cleaning the floor.

Later, he visited the girls and boys hostel apart from having a look at the gymnastics and boxing halls.

"I have visited almost all stadiums, except this one. I had come here two-three days back. Today everything is clean. The administrators are saying that the responsibility is with the other agency but the foreigners who are coming for competition, they do not know this," Goel told reporters.

"Efforts should be made that there is better utilisation of stadiums," he said.