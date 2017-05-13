Asian Cup qualifiers: Eight U-22 players named in India's 35-man probables list for Kyrgyzstan clash

New Delhi: Rewarding their good show in the recently concluded I-League, national football coach Stephen Constantine has called up eight talented U-22 players in 35- strong probables list for the AFC Asian Cup Qualifying round encounter against Kyrgyzstan in Bengaluru on 13 June.

The India camp will commence at the Andheri Sports Complex from 20 May.

The ones called are Nishu Kumar (Bengaluru FC), Chinglensana Singh (Shillong Lajong), Lalruatthara (Aizawl FC), Jerry Lalrinzuala (DSK Shivajians), Subhasish Bose (Mohun Bagan), Laldanmawia Ralte (Aizawl) and Isaac Vanmalsawma and Vishal Kaith (Lajong)

Among the probables, Mohun Bagan goalie Debjeet Majumdar has also made the cut.

"We will be having the Camp in two stages and have invited 21 players for stage 1. The stage 2 will kick-off when the remainder of the squad, ie, players from Mohun Bagan and JSW Bengaluru FC join in after finishing their respective Club commitments for the AFC Cup," Constantine said.

"For me, the start of any Camp is another opportunity to see the players. I am very excited and looking forward to working with them again," he added.

Squad: Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Subrata Paul, Debjit Majumdar, Amrinder Singh, Albino Gomes, Vishal Kaith (U-22).

Defenders: Pritam Kotal, Nishu Kumar (U-22), Arnab Mondal, Sandesh Jhingan, Anas Edathodika, Chinglensana Singh (U-22), Lalruatthara (U-22), Fulganco Cardozo, Subhasish Bose (U-22), Narayan Das, Jerry Lalrinzuala (U-22).

Midfielders: Jackichand Singh, Udanta Singh, Laldanmawia Ralte (U-22), Seityasen Singh, Eugeneson Lyngdoh, Rowllin Borges, Cavin Lobo, Md. Rafique, Dhanapal Ganesh, Milan Singh, Issac Vanmalsawma (U-22), Halicharan Narzary, Bikash Jairu.

Forwards: Sunil Chhetri, Jeje Lalpekhlua, Daniel Lahlimpuia, Robin Singh, CK Vineeth.