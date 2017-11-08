Asian Boxing Championships: Mary Kom clinches gold medal in 48kg category

India’s MC Mary Kom beat North Korea’s Kim Hyang Mi by a 5-0 margin to clinch the gold medal in the 48kg category at the Asian Boxing Championships at Vietnam’s Ho Chi Minh City on Wednesday.

The gold is Mary’s first in the 48kg category, but fifth overall in Asian Boxing Championships. The five-time world champion and London Olympics bronze medallist returned to the 48-kg weight category after five years of competing in 51kg, which was made an Olympic category in 2012.

India can still win another gold later on Wednesday with Sonia Lather in action in the 57kg event. Meanwhile, L Sarita Devi (64kg), Priyanka Chaudhary (60kg), Lovlina Borgohain (69kg), Seema Punia (+81kg) and Shiksha (54kg) all ended the event with bronze medals.

Mary had defeated Japan’s Tsubasa Komura with a unanimous 5-0 verdict in the semi-final to stride into the summit clash for the fifth time in six appearances at the event.