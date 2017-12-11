As Chelsea take on Barcelona and PSG face Real Madrid, here's how Twitter reacted to Champions League last-16 draw

The Champions League last-16 draw has just concluded, offering joy to some teams while leaving others scratching their heads.

Juventus was the first team drawn and they will face Tottenham Hotspur in the last 16, while FC Basel will take on Manchester City.

The biggest talking points from the draw emerged with Real Madrid drawing Paris Saint-Germain, while Premier League champions Chelsea face Lionel Messi's Barcelona.

Here's how everyone reacted to the draw on Twitter.

We've been drawn to face @PSG_English in the last-16 of the Champions League! pic.twitter.com/gywDj4AUIE — Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadriden) December 11, 2017

#MUFC will face Sevilla in the @ChampionsLeague round of 16. The Reds will travel to Spain for the first leg on 13/14 or 20/21 February, with the second leg taking place on 6/7 or 13/14 March. #UCLpic.twitter.com/AZmmvGSVEz — Manchester United (@ManUtd) December 11, 2017

Que será, será — JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) December 11, 2017

Fond memories from our last #UCL meeting with FC Porto Your thoughts on today's draw? pic.twitter.com/3MoEa0hrzU — Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 11, 2017

We've had some great times at Stamford Bridge, haven't we, @andresiniesta8? pic.twitter.com/R9BZq99HN0 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) December 11, 2017

PSG v Real Madrid

Barcelona v Chelsea

Juventus v Spurs Thank you Xabi Alonso... #UCLDraw — Oddschecker (@Oddschecker) December 11, 2017

Real Madrid vs PSG — LIFE CHANGER (@blessingmpilo) December 11, 2017