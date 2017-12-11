You are here:
As Chelsea take on Barcelona and PSG face Real Madrid, here's how Twitter reacted to Champions League last-16 draw

SportsFP SportsDec, 11 2017 18:32:49 IST

The Champions League last-16 draw has just concluded, offering joy to some teams while leaving others scratching their heads.

Juventus was the first team drawn and they will face Tottenham Hotspur in the last 16, while FC Basel will take on Manchester City.

The biggest talking points from the draw emerged with Real Madrid drawing Paris Saint-Germain, while Premier League champions Chelsea face Lionel Messi's Barcelona.

Here's how everyone reacted to the draw on Twitter.



