As Chelsea take on Barcelona and PSG face Real Madrid, here's how Twitter reacted to Champions League last-16 draw

The Champions League last-16 draw has just concluded, offering joy to some teams while leaving others scratching their heads.
Juventus was the first team drawn and they will face Tottenham Hotspur in the last 16, while FC Basel will take on Manchester City.
The biggest talking points from the draw emerged with Real Madrid drawing Paris Saint-Germain, while Premier League champions Chelsea face Lionel Messi's Barcelona.
Here's how everyone reacted to the draw on Twitter.
#COMEtoBESIKTAS! 👋 @ChampionsLeague@Besiktas#UCLdraw#UCLpic.twitter.com/atMLzvPVyU
— FC Bayern München (@FCBayern) December 11, 2017
✅ #RMUCL
We've been drawn to face @PSG_English in the last-16 of the Champions League! pic.twitter.com/gywDj4AUIE
— Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadriden) December 11, 2017
#MUFC will face Sevilla in the @ChampionsLeague round of 16. The Reds will travel to Spain for the first leg on 13/14 or 20/21 February, with the second leg taking place on 6/7 or 13/14 March. #UCLpic.twitter.com/AZmmvGSVEz
— Manchester United (@ManUtd) December 11, 2017
Que será, será
Whatever will be, will be
We’re going to Wembley!
Que será, será pic.twitter.com/6CzPU6vzYe
— JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) December 11, 2017
Fond memories from our last #UCL meeting with FC Porto
Your thoughts on today's draw? pic.twitter.com/3MoEa0hrzU
— Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 11, 2017
We've had some great times at Stamford Bridge, haven't we, @andresiniesta8? pic.twitter.com/R9BZq99HN0
— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) December 11, 2017
Some of us are waiting for the Europa league draw #UCLDrawpic.twitter.com/FGPCeuUen0 — John Barth (@holysaintbj) December 11, 2017
Real Madrid v PSG
Chelsea v Barcelona
The storm ia coming in february 2018, High Alert!!#UCLdraw#HalaMadrid#RealMadrid#PSG#Barca#Chelsea#Barcelona#LetsFootballpic.twitter.com/0O3h8NmzgM
— Mukesh G Pandey (@mukesh_g_pandey) December 11, 2017
#UCLDraw Chelsea fans right now 😂😂@ChelseaFC@FCBarcelonapic.twitter.com/Xz4D07CNsb — Victah Santos (@S_Victah) December 11, 2017
#UCLDraw
Arsenal fans during #UCLdrawpic.twitter.com/0PN6iz2pdR
— 🗿 Ugly Naked Guy 🇳🇬™️ (@t_riumphant) December 11, 2017
Work until your idol becomes your rival ! 😉 #UCLdrawpic.twitter.com/cMrWHnzUeF — Hatim Fidvi (@hatimonly4u) December 11, 2017
PSG v Real Madrid
Barcelona v Chelsea
Juventus v Spurs
Thank you Xabi Alonso... #UCLDrawpic.twitter.com/JiiTor2HYA
— Oddschecker (@Oddschecker) December 11, 2017
Unai Emery watching the #UCLdrawpic.twitter.com/0pMbP5P1wz — John Bennett (@JohnBennettBBC) December 11, 2017
#UCLdraw
Real Madrid vs PSG
I will be like pic.twitter.com/k2jDKHcdXT
— LIFE CHANGER (@blessingmpilo) December 11, 2017
REAL MADRID V PSG 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 Can it be February now please?! #UCLDrawpic.twitter.com/XLSr6qkzTc — RazzyPRO (@Razzypro_) December 11, 2017
