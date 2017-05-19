Arsenal legend Tony Adams says Arsene Wenger couldn’t coach his way out of a paper bag in new book

Just when Arsene Wenger’s problems seemed to be behind him, a new one has arisen — one that will no doubt cause the Arsenal manager a severe embarrassment.

Former Arsenal defender Tony Adams has, in sensational claims made in his autobiography Sober, claimed that Wenger was so keen to avoid confrontation with his players that he once delayed training sessions just because star striker Ian Wright would turn up late, according to a report in The Sun.

In the book, Adams also details why he may never work for Arsenal as long as Wenger is in charge.

“Back in the day, I said in an interview coaching wasn’t Arsene’s strong point. Actually in the original draft, I said he couldn’t coach his way out of a paper bag. And though I modified that in the final article, it didn’t go down well.

"It all left me feeling that I would never get a chance in any capacity while Arsene was there. Much as I respected him for his long and successful tenure, my occasional willingness to pass comment on him and the team probably counted against me," Adams wrote in the book.

Adams, who was named as the new Granada coach in April, has bared his soul on panic attacks and depression in a new book on his life since he gave up alcohol in 1996.

Wenger has flak from multiple quarters over the season, most damagingly from his own fans who have called for him to step down after it became apparent that Arsenal would not be able to finish above arch-rivals Tottenham Hotspur for the first time ever in the English Premier League.