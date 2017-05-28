Arsenal deny Chelsea double as Ramsey seals FA Cup | Reuters

By Martyn Herman

LONDON Arsenal denied Chelsea the double as they beat the Premier League champions 2-1 to win the FA Cup for the third time in four seasons at Wembley on Saturday.Aaron Ramsey's 79th-minute header sealed victory for Arsenal, three minutes after Diego Costa's equaliser had revived Chelsea's hopes of capping a superb season in style.

Alexis Sanchez's controversial opener had given Arsenal the early initiative and Arsene Wenger's side could have been further ahead as they dominated the first-half chances.

Chelsea improved after the break but had to play the final quarter of the match with 10 men after Victor Moses received his second yellow card following a blatant dive in the area.

Arsenal have now won the FA Cup a record 13 times while Wenger is now the most successful manager in the competition's history having secured the trophy seven times. (Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

