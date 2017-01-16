Arjen Robben signs one-year contract extension with Bayern Munich

Berlin/Munich: Dutch winger Arjen Robben has signed a one-year contract extension that will keep him at Bayern Munich until the end of next season, the Bundesliga giants announced on Monday.

Robben, 32, arrived in Munich in 2009 from Real Madrid and was part of the team that has won the 2013 Champions League, the Fifa Club World Cup, a Uefa Super Cup, five Bundesliga titles and four German Cups.

"Arjen is one of the best players in the world in his position," said Bayern chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge.

"He's played for us for almost eight years now and has become an important part of our club in this time. We're delighted he's going to pull on an FC Bayern shirt for a further year."

Robben said: "I'm very happy that I'll be playing a further year for FC Bayern. The club is one of the best in the world and Munich has become a second home for me and my family.

"I want to continue playing at the highest level and win as many trophies as possible."

He has so far scored 82 goals in 152 Bundesliga appearances for Bayern Munich, 14 goals in 23 DFB Cup ties, and 21 goals in 53 Uefa Champions League matches.

Arguably his most important goal for Bayern Munich was the winner in the 2013 Uefa Champions League final against Borussia Dortmund.