Ariana Grande releases cover of 'Over the Rainbow' as Manchester charity single

London: Singer Ariana Grande has released 'Over the rainbow' as a single to benefit victims of the Manchester attack.

The track is now available on multiple streaming services with all proceeds going to charity, reports dailymail.co.uk.

The 23-year-old sang late musician Israel Kamakawiwo'ole's classic single in front of 50,000 people at Old Trafford to end the One Love Manchester concert, which was organised to raise funds for the victims of last month's terror attack in which 22 people were killed.

Grande was overcome with emotion and had to pause during the song, which she dedicated to the people who died after a suicide bomber targeted her concert at the Manchester Arena on May 22.

Around 10 million pounds has been raised so far following the concert.

Here's the video of the single: