Archery World Cup: Indian men's compound team clinches gold medal

The Indian men's compound archery team won the gold medal at the World Cup Stage-I by beating Colombia in the final.

The Indian team, comprising Abhishek Verma, Chinna Raju Srither and Amanjeet Singh, prevailed 226-221 against Camilo Andres Cardona, Jose Carlos Ospina and Daniel Munoz.

The Indians grabbed a slender lead in the opening set by clinching it 58-57 and built on it in the next three to emerge triumphant. The Colombians did manage to tie the 3rd set 52-52, but the Indian trio showed class to clinch the victory.

India could have ended with another medal on Saturday when India’s Verma and Jyoti Surekha Vennam reached the bronze medal playoff match in the compound mixed doubles event. However, they lost the tie 151-153 to the USA team, comprising Jamie Van Natta and Reo Wilde. The Indian pair is ranked 14th in the world while the USA archers are 8th.

There was also disappointment in store for India’s best female recurve archer Deepika Kumari as she lost 1-7 to Japan’s Hayakawa Ren in the quarter-final. Among her three other compatriots in the event, only Preeti could make it to the third round where she was beaten 0-6 by Deepika. Ankita Bhakat and Monika Saren lost in the 2nd round itself.

The men’s recurve archers too fared no better in the individual event with India’s top-ranked male archer Atanu Das losing 5-6 in the quarter-finals against the Netherlands’ Steve Wijler. Wijler had also beaten India’s Indrachand Swami in an earlier encounter.

The recurve men’s team, comprising Das, Dhaniram Basumatary and Viswash, lost 0-6 to Japan in the quarter-final. Meanwhile, the women’s recurve archery team, compromising of Preeti, Deepika Kumari and Saren, were trounced 2-6 by the USA team in the first round itself.

Das and Kumari lost 3-5 against Russia’s pairing of Natalia Erdynieva and Alexander Kozhin in the quarter-finals of the recurve mixed team event.

India’s women’s compound archery team, comprising of Snehal Mandhare, Divya Dhayal and Vennam, lost 223-229 against Denmark in the quarter-finals. They had beaten Indonesia in the previous round.