Archery World Cup: Here's how Twitter reacted to India's win over Colombia to clinch gold medal

SportsFP SportsMay, 20 2017 18:46:31 IST

The Indian men's compound team on Saturday defeated Colombia to clinch the gold medal on the penultimate day of the Archery World Cup Stage-1 competition. The team of Abhishek Verma, Chinna Raju Srither and Amanjeet Singh won the medal defeating Colombia 226-221 in a closely-fought summit showdown.

Earlier, the Indian compound men's archery team advanced to the final after getting the better of Americans Reo Wilde, Steve Anderson and Braden Gellenthien 232-230 in a last-four clash. In the final, the Indians grabbed a slender lead in the opening set by clinching it 58-57 and built on it in the next three to emerge triumphant.


