You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News
  3. Aravinda de Silva steps down as chairman of Sri Lankan Cricket Committee

Aravinda de Silva steps down as chairman of Sri Lankan Cricket Committee

SportsPTIMay, 06 2017 10:12:20 IST

Former Sri Lanka captain Aravinda de Silva has stepped down as chairman of the national board's cricket committee for personal reasons after roughly a year in the top post, the committee said on Friday.

The veteran's resignation from the post will take effect from 30 June.

File image of Aravinda de Silva. Getty Images

File image of Aravinda de Silva. Getty Images

"It is understandable that (de Silva) needs to prioritise his personal commitments," Sri Lanka Cricket president Thilanga Sumathipala said in a statement.

"He has supported the strategic vision of this administration and been vastly instrumental in many of the developments we have made,"

"We intend to continue to engage Aravinda's expertise in our key cricketing activities on a consultancy basis," Sumathipala added.

The batting great was instrumental in guiding the islanders to their only 50-over World Cup triumph in 1996 before returning to the game as a selector.

Twice chosen as chief selector, Aravinda was instrumental in re-structuring Sri Lanka's coaching programmes with emphasis on home-grown talent.


Published Date: May 06, 2017 10:12 am | Updated Date: May 06, 2017 10:12 am

Also See







T20 LEAGUE SCHEDULE
MatchDateDetails
1May 6SRH Vs RPS
2May 6DD Vs MI
3May 7RCB Vs KKR
4May 7KXIP Vs GL
5May 8SRH Vs MI
Full Schedule

Top Stories



Cricket Scores