April WPI inflation at 3.85 percent | Reuters

NEW DELHI India's wholesale prices rose 3.85 percent year-on-year in April, government data showed on Friday.

The data compares with a 4.79 percent annual rise forecast by economists in a Reuters poll.

India released on Friday a new series of wholesale inflation and industrial output data, revising the base year to 2011/12 from 2004/05. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh and Manoj Kumar; Editing by Malini Menon)

