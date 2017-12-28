Anisa Sayyed sets new record to clinch women's 25m gold in Nationals, Rahi Sarnobat finishes 3rd

Trivandrum: Experienced Haryana shooter Anisa Sayyed won the women's 25m pistol gold with a new record at the ongoing 61st National Shooting Championship Competitions (NSCC) on Wednesday.

Anisa shot a new finals national record score of 33 to prevail over the Maharashtra duo of Shital Shivaji Thorat and Rahi Sarnobat, who won the silver and bronze medals respectively at the National Games Shooting Range.

Shital shot 30 in the eight-woman final to also claim a new finals national record while Rahi finished with 28.

The other highlight of the day was upcoming talent Manu Bhaker's 10th and 11th gold medal at the Nationals.

After sweeping the women's 10m pistol events and the junior mixed team air pistol gold for a total of nine gold medals over the last weekend, Manu won the junior team and junior team civilian 25m women's pistol events to add more glitter to her 61st NSCC .

In the junior women's 25m pistol, another Haryana shooter Chinki Yadav won gold with another finals national record score of 31.

Statemate Gauri Sheoran won silver while Saee Ashok Godbole of Maharashtra bagged the bronze.