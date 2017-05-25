Anil Kumble's days as India head coach under cloud as BCCI invites applications for post

With his tenure ending after this year’s Champions Trophy, it is now evident that Anil Kumble's tenure as Indian cricket team head coach might not be granted an extension by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

This, after the BCCI put out a press release on Thursday inviting applications for the position of head coach for the Indian men’s cricket team. The timing of the release is curious, coming as it does on the day the Indian team landed in England for the Champions Trophy, which begins on 1 June.

Of late, Kumble has taken a strong stance on issues like players' pay hike, which have irked the BCCI.

“The process has been initiated since the term of the current coach, Mr Anil Kumble concludes with the Champions Trophy,” said the release which has been addressed by Amitabh Chaudhary who is the Honorary Acting Secretary of the BCCI.

The release also adds that the current incumbent, Kumble, “will be a direct entry for the process.”

The release said it wanted interested candidates to send in their applications by e-mail by 31 May.

Interestingly, a nominee of the Committee of Administrators (CoA) will oversee the entire process along with the Cricket Advisory Committee to ensure a fair and completely transparent process.

The BCCI's three-member Cricket Advisory Committee, which comprises of Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman, will conduct interviews with applicants and seek presentations to select the best possible candidate to guide the team and take Indian cricket forward.

The trio were in charge of forwarding a shortlist of candidates for the head coach’s post a year ago. Kumble got the job by pipping top contender Ravi Shastri to the post. This was after the BCCI, for the first time in its history, advertised for the head coach’s job.

The leg-spinner has had an excellent stint with the Men in Blue — in the 17 Tests that India played with him at the helm, Virat Kohli’s men won 12 and lost just once. India also retained their No 1 Test ranking. The only series which India lost under Kumble was the pretty inconsequential T20I series against West Indies which was held in Florida.

According to Wisden, which published a list of criteria for applicants wishing to be the India coach, a candidate needed to “demonstrate an understanding and ability of employing a multi-disciplinary approach that will include sports psychology and sports medicine, and effectively manage the work load of the players...”

The article also added that “communication skills befitting the coach of an international team were mandatory along with the ability to effectively convey the right messages and must demonstrate proficiency in English. It is desirable to communicate in Hindi and other regional Indian languages.