Anil Kumble to remain India coach till West Indies tour, subject to his acceptance: COA chief Vinod Rai

New Delhi: The BCCI will not broach the subject of India's next cricket coach at its Special General Meeting (SGM) on 26 June, with Anil Kumble's tenure as the head coach set to get an extension till the upcoming West Indies tour.

The SGM is likely to be dominated by discussions on implementing the Lodha Committee reforms.

Besides implementation of the Supreme Court-appointed committee's reforms in the BCCI and its affiliated state units, the SGM will also discuss the report on the 29 May meeting with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in Dubai.

In a letter sent to all the state associations, BCCI acting president CK Khanna said the meeting, which will take place in Mumbai, will have in its seven-point agenda the outcome of the meeting with PCB.

BCCI acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary had met PCB chairman Shaharyar Khan in Dubai last month.

As far as appointing a new coach is concerned, Kumble seemed all set to be retained as Khanna had written a letter to the acting secretary, urging him to defer the recruitment process till the end of the West Indies tour.

It is understood that even the high-profile Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC), comprising Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman, is in favour of retaining their longtime former India teammate.

Committee of Administrators (CoA) chief Vinod Rai also confirmed the development, adding that Kumble's extension as India coach was subject to his acceptance.

"Anil Kumble to continue as India coach during next month's tour of West Indies subject to his acceptance," COA chief Vinod Rai was quoted as saying.

Among other issues listed in the SGM agenda are a report on the ICC meetings, recording decisions taken by the COA since 30 January , bilateral tours (home and away) for this season and planning cricket activities in Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) and Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA).

The request from Assam Cricket Association (ACA) for financial assistance to complete work of their new stadium will also be discussed.