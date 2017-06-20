Anil Kumble steps down: Indian cricket has lost an outstanding resource, feel ex-players, pundits

New Delhi: Former cricketers including Michael Vaughan and Bishan Singh Bedi on Tuesday said Anil Kumble stepping down as head coach was a big loss to the Indian team.

"India are losing a Great man in @anilkumble1074 ... realty hope he stays in some role .... Far too good a bloke to lose ... #India," tweeted Vaughan.

Former India spinner Bishan Bedi tweeted: "Gratitude has obviously been thrown out of the window by whoever raising 'revolt' against India's giant @anilkumble1074! Loser's Indian Cricket of course!"

Former India opener Aakash Chopra said the situation could have been handled better. "It (the coach selection process) should have been done after the home season and not just before the Champions Trophy. It could have been handled better but that is how the cookie has crumbled," he said. Popular Indian commentator Harsha Bhogle, who was also reportedly a victim of the ego of senior Indian cricketers, also had his thoughts to share.

Kumble on Tuesday stepped down from his position after a widely-speculated feud with captain Virat Kohli, marking a bitter end to a highly successful tenure. The team did well under Kumble in the past 12 months, winning Test series in the West Indies (2-0) before winning at home against New Zealand (3-0), England (4-0), Bangladesh (1- 0) and Australia (2-1).

Sunil Gavaskar described the resignation as a sad day for Indian cricket and patted him for doing a great job in his one-year stint.

"I have very little knowledge about the differences between Virat and Anil. But it is a really sad day for Indian cricket," Gavaskar said.

"India have won everything since the time Anil took over. I can't see Anil doing much wrong in one year. Difference happen in any team but see at the results," he told NDTV.

During his playing days, Kumble was known as a feisty fighter, even winning matches by bowling with a broken jaw, and Gavaskar wondered why he did not stand up this time.

"Anil must have had his reasons (of resigning). I would have thought Anil would carry on. Once the CAC expressed their confidence in him, Anil should have stuck around. Hope he will take it on the chin and comes back stronger. But it is the first time a known fighter like Anil did not stand up," said the former captain.

"I know that the CAC met Virat and had a very long session with him," Gavaskar added.

"Anil's experience as a player and as an administrator needs to be utilised. CAC should be doing more for Indian cricket than just selecting the coach."

He said India will have to appoint a coach before the team goes to Sri Lanka.

With inputs from PTI