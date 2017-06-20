Anil Kumble steps down as India head coach ahead of West Indies tour

Anil Kumble has stepped down as the coach of the Indian cricket team, after his contract expired on Tuesday.

Today was the last day of Anil Kumble's contract and he does not want to continue further as Indian team's coach. — ANI (@ANI_news) June 20, 2017

The development completes a drastic turn of events following a 'rift' between Kumble and India captain Virat Kohli, which had started to crop up before the Champions Trophy. According to earlier reports, there were quite a few Indian players who were not too comfortable with Kumble's manner of functioning. It was understood earlier that Kumble would have got an extension at least till the West Indies tour got over on 9 July. This though may have been expected after Kumble did not accompany the Indian team to the West Indies for a limited overs series starting on 23 June, citing his commitment to an ICC meeting in London.

According to The Telegraph, Kohli is reported to have met the Cricket Advisory Committee(CAC) members — Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman on the eve of the Champions Trophy final on Sunday, and expressed "strong reservations" regarding the possibility of Kumble continuing as the coach of the Indian team. The report notes that the meeting was also attended by BCCI acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary, CEO Rahul Johri and general manager MV Sridhar. Reacting to Kumble stepping down, former cricketer Atul Wassan felt one can't have differences and yet continue in his position.

You can’t have differences & at the same time expect team to go forward: Atul Wassan, fmr cricketer on reports of Anil Kumble stepping down — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) June 20, 2017

The news comes after Kumble recently re-applied for the position of the India coach. The other candidates in the fray include former Indian opener Virender Sehwag and Australia's Tom Moody, who are tipped to be the frontrunners for the job. Richard Pybus, Dodda Ganesh and Lalchand Rajput.