Anil Kumble re-applies for India's coaching job amid reports that at least 10 players oppose another term

Despite reportedly being involved in an ongoing tussle with Team India captain Virat Kohli, coach Anil Kumble has re-applied for the position of head coach, ESPNCricinfo reported on Wednesday. The latest development is interesting as the veteran leg-spinner applied for the post despite him getting an automatic entry into the process for the appointment for India's coach.

However, the friction between Kumble and players does not seem to end as a report in DNA stated that at least 10 players in Team India have expressed their apprehensions about giving Kumble an extension as the coach.

The report quoted unnamed BCCI officials as saying that the players had complained about Kumble being "too bossy" and imposing strict fitness standards.

The trio of Sachin Tendulkar, Saurav Ganguly and VVS Laxman will decide the next coach after interviewing the candidates. According to media reports, Virender Sehwag, Tom Moody, Richard Pybus, Lalchand Rajput, and Dodda Ganesh are also in the race to be the next coach after the deadline to apply for the position ended on 31 May.

Kumble's term is set to end after the Champions Trophy in England. When the application for the position was thrown open, the former India captain was one of the first to send his application, the report added.

Various media reports suggested that the friction between the Kumble and the team has been ongoing since the England series, and had continued into the Australia series as well. However, the good results did not reflect the unrest among the Indian camp.

According to an Indian Express report on 1 June, despite the efforts of few BCCI officials, and members of the Committee of Administrators (CoA) to establish peace between the duo, the differences between the coach and the captain were “almost irrevocable".