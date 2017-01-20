Anand Amritraj does a u-turn on Sumit Nagal indiscipline row, says AITA should be lenient

India's outgoing Davis Cup captain Anand Amritraj on Friday clarified that he has not sought action against young player Sumit Nagal, saying that the All India Tennis Association (AITA) should be lenient towards him.

It is learnt that Nagal was dropped from the Indian Davis Cup team because of disciplinary issues, which the 19-year-old has refuted.

But his claims of innocence were challenged by Amritraj, whose captaincy swansong would be the tie against New Zealand next month. However, Amritraj does not want Nagal to be hauled up given his tender age.

"We shouldn't be too harsh on him. Sumit is a fine young man with a bright future in tennis," Amritraj said.

Earlier, players such as Somdev Devvarman had defended Nagal and attacked the All India Tennis Association (AITA) for letting out details of his indiscipline, Amritraj further clarified that the player did have issues with regards to drinking during the Chandigarh tie.

"On the issue of the cleaning out of the mini bar in Chandigarh, I had absolutely no idea this had happened at that time, till it was brought to my attention much later. If I had known this when I spoke to Sumit about the girl in Delhi, I would certainly have told him this was not acceptable behaviour either and should not happen again," Amritraj had earlier said.