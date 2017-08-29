American golfer Jordan Spieth reclaims No.2 spot in rankings, overtakes Japan's Hideki Matsuyama

Paris: Three-time major winner Jordan Spieth regained second spot in the world golf rankings on Monday despite losing to top-ranked Dustin Johnson in a play-off at the Northern Trust Open on Sunday.

The American Spieth, who won his third major title at the British Open last month, overtakes Japan's Hideki Matsuyama.

Johnson strengthened his grip on the world number one ranking thanks to his first win since injuring himself falling down stairs before April's Masters.

Rising Spanish star Jon Rahm, who only turned professional last year, continued his sensational rise by breaking into the top five for the first time after finishing tied for third with Venezuela's Jhonattan Vegas in New York.

World top 20

1. Dustin Johnson (USA) 12.42 average pts

2. Jordan Spieth (USA) 9.65 (+1)

3. Hideki Matsuyama (JPN) 9.24 (-1)

4. Rory McIlroy (NIR) 7.10

5. Jon Rahm (ESP) 7.00 (+3)

6. Justin Thomas (USA) 6.74 (+1)

7. Sergio Garcia (ESP) 6.71 (-2)

8. Henrik Stenson (SWE) 6.66 (-2)

9. Jason Day (AUS) 6.42

10. Rickie Fowler (USA) 6.02

11. Alex Noren (SWE) 5.87

12. Brooks Koepka (USA) 5.85

13. Matt Kuchar (USA) 5.44

14. Paul Casey (ENG) 4.91 (+3)

15. Justin Rose (ENG) 4.72

16. Tommy Fleetwood (ENG) 4.66

17. Francesco Molinari (ITA) 4.59 (-3)

18. Adam Scott (AUS) 4.44 (+1)

19. Rafael Cabrera Bello (ESP) 4.38 (-1)

20. Louis Oosthuizen (RSA) 4.35